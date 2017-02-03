Zara Larsson Drops Video for ‘So Good’ Ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Body glitter everywhere. February 3, 2017 6:38 AM
By Hayden Wright

Zara Larsson went nuts for body glitter in her new video for “So Good.”

The clip follows Larsson jamming to her single in various settings—in bed, in a car with some friends, wearing sunglasses, and even with a pretty stylish pink dog.  Ty Dolla $ign makes an appearance about two-thirds the way through and flirts with Larsson.

It’s the latest in a successful crossover campaign for the Sweden’s Got Talent winner. With friends and fans like Nick Jonas, she’s making major forays stateside.

Watch the latest from Zara Larsson here:

 

 

