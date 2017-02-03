5 Best Songs on Big Sean’s ‘I Decided’

By Rahul Lal

“Sean Don” is back with his fourth solo album, I Decided. The album includes features from Jhene Aiko, Migos, Jeremih, Eminem and The-Dream. Here’s a look at five of the best songs on the album.

“Sunday Morning Jetpack” feat. The-Dream – Big Sean tweeted out that this whole album is about when he decided he was going to stop being an underdog and be the Goliath that he knows he can be in this industry. “Sunday Morning Jetpack” highlights the prayers Sean Don sent up to God as well as the blessings he received back. Between praises to his mother, grandmother and a hook from Dream, this song is the deepest on the entire album and sets the tone for the entire vibe on I Decided.

“Light” feat. Jeremih – Who said having an R&B singer on the hook was out of style? Jeremih and Big Sean team up on this track to find the light within themselves that has made them heavy hitters in this business. With the lyric “spent my whole life to see the light at the end of the tunnel/I should’ve realized it was inside,” Sean creates one of the more introspective and sensitive tracks he’s ever made.

“Sacrifices” feat. Migos – Migos provide some perfectly-timed ad-libs not unlike what they did on their new album Culture. This is just another song that Quavo goes in on and proves to us why Migos can rule this new era of hip-hop.

“Voices In My Head/Stick To The Plan” Big Sean must’ve been listening to some old-school Fabolous because he decided to put two songs into one with completely different tempos and take us into his own head. “Voices In My Head” follows a slow tempo that outlines the thoughts he had telling him to be a better artist. “Stick To The Plan” kicks it up a notch and turns into an instant banger and shows his focus on friendships in accordance to those voices talking to him about what he should be doing.

“No Favors” feat. Eminem Big Sean delivers his best verse on the entire album in “No Favors” and gives us a flow reminiscent of his early work. Fellow Detroit rapper Eminem raps in a deeper voice and gives us something we haven’t heard much of recently. Without a doubt, Eminem flexes his lyrical chops and even finds a way to take a shot at Donald Trump saying “Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a b—-/I’ll make his whole brand go under.”