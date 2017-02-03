Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Back at Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger just fired back at Donald Trump, after Trump insulted his apprentice ratings AGAIN at Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast. Siting his “ratings are a disaster”. The Terminator fired back to the President’s obsessive concern about the ratings offering they could trade jobs.
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JANUARY 30: Arnold Schwarzenegger visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on January 30, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)