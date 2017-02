Tonight Aneesh and the Live Squad were at Talking Stick Arena to get the party started outside for the Ariana Grande concert. The music was nonstop as well as the dancing and lip singing contest. Aneesh gave away seat upgrades to a couple lucky winners that preformed in front of our huge crowd. We also had our very own Ariana Grande impersonator come out and preform for our listeners! In case you missed it check out all the pictures HERE!