Drake Offers London Fans Refund after Travis Scott Falls Offstage

By Jon Wiederhorn

Drake offered 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena a refund last night after 24-year-old guest rapper Travis Scott fell offstage during the show.

“I’m doing this s— for free tonight,” Drake said after the accident. “I don’t give a f—.” For those who were skeptical of his claim, he reiterated the promise at the end of the concert: “London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show,” reports the BBC.

The rapper was performing “Goosebumps” and everyone was jumping when Scott tripped and fell into a hole in the middle of the stage. He was gone for a few seconds before Drake helped him back up and the concert continued. Scott seemed uninjured, but he damaged part of the set when he fell; a huge globe was broken and couldn’t be brought onto the stage.

Travis later tweeted the gig was fun and “London is wild.”

The concert was the second of a seven-gig residency at the arena. On the opening night of the tour Drake brought out Section Boyz, Giggs and Kyla.

The Scott incident wasn’t the first setback of Drake’s Boy Meets World tour. Three dates (two in Glasgow, Scotland, and one in London) were rescheduled from the end of January to March due to “unforeseen production setbacks.”

See footage of the Travis Scott accident here:

Drake’s remaining European tour dates:

Thu 02/02/17 London, United Kingdom @ The O2 – London

Sat 02/04/17 London, United Kingdom @ The O2 – London

Sun 02/05/17 London, United Kingdom @ The O2 – London

Wed 02/08/17 Leeds, United Kingdom @ First Direct Arena

Thu 02/09/17 Leeds, United Kingdom @ First Direct Arena

Sat 02/11/17 Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena

Sun 02/12/17 Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Arena

Tue 02/14/17 London, United Kingdom @ The O2 – London

Wed 02/15/17 London, United Kingdom @ The O2 – London

Fri 02/17/17 Sheffield, United Kingdom @ Sheffield Arena

Sun 02/19/17 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Mon 02/20/17 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Wed 02/22/17 Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Barclaycard Arena

Thu 02/23/17 Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Barclaycard Arena

Sat 02/25/17 Oberhausen, Germany @ Konig – Pilsener Arena

Sun 02/26/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Tue 02/28/17 Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

Sat 03/04/17 Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

Sun 03/05/17 Fornebu, Norway @ Telenor Arena

Tue 03/07/17 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena Copenhagen

Thu 03/09/17 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri 03/10/17 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

Sun 03/12/17 Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

Mon 03/13/17 Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

Thu 03/16/17 Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Mon 03/20/17 London, United Kingdom @ The O2 – London

Wed 03/22/17 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ The SSE Hydro

Thu 03/23/17 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ The SSE Hydro

Mon 03/27/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Tue 03/28/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome