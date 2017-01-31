Who Will Be A No Show At The 59th Grammy Awards

It’s that time of year! Award season aka my fav season!

Not only am excited to see Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, John Legend & others hit the stage, red carpet fashion & who will show together.

Rumored to be showing together are The Weeknd & Selena Gomez which may not sit well with Justin Bieber. Sources are saying he’s actually boycotting the Grammy’s all together regardless of his ‘Album of the Year’ nom.

Also boycotting the night will be Kanye West, who’s is up for 8 noms himself yet it was Frank Ocean’s lack of Grammy love that has him sitting the night out all together.