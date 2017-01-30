Kim Kardashian Has Some Stats For Donald Trump

January 30, 2017 8:30 AM

Kim Kardashian comes through with the receipts after Donald Trump signed legal action to ban travel from 7 muslim majority countries. She tweeted statistics showing the # of deaths at the hands of islamic immigrants is comparison to people who are killed by lightening or gun violence. I wonder if this causing some tension at home as Kanye West clearly endorsed our 45th president.

 

 

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Statistics <a href=”https://t.co/aSpyFuabct”>pic.twitter.com/aSpyFuabct</a></p>&mdash; Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) <a href=”https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/825580660337283073″>January 29, 2017</a></blockquote> //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

