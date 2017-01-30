This was truly another #BESTNIGHTEVER. Marshmello kept the party going to until 2am. Check out all the photos and videos here.
Meet and Greet
Best Night Ever with Marshmello 1-29-17
We couldn’t do this without help from our friends:
Bud Light
See the Light…the Bud Light. This year, be a part of the Bud Light Party. For more information, please visit www.budlight.com
Livewire
Livewire, located in the heart of Downtown Scottsdale’s entertainment district, is Arizona’s newest premiere live music and concert venue. The 14,000 square-foot, two-story, indoor live performance and concert venue developed by Evening Entertainment Group (EEG), the group behind Hi-Fi Kitchen and Cocktails, RnR, Sandbar Bar & Grill, The Mint and Bottled Blonde, will feature all genres of touring artists, popular bands, up-and-coming local performers, djs, comedians and more, while also acting as a multi-use nightlife venue. The sleek, swanky space will feature dramatic design elements, a built-in stage, artist green room, VIP lounge seating, multi-level bar concepts and an open, unobstructed second-story view onto the below dance-floor. For more information, please visit www.Livewireaz.com
