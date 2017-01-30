Best Night Ever with Marshmello 1-29-17

The 101.5 Entourage had a blast hanging out with everyone at Livewire tonight for Best Night Ever with Marshmello! They were bumping some music for most of the night out front while everyone arrived, and then at 9 the team of Live 101.5 DJ’s took the stage to entertain until Marshmello hit the stage! A ton of people got hooked up with tickets for the show, and the turnout was amazing! Thanks to everyone who came out to have some fun!

If you weren’t able to make it out tonight for the show, you can find all the photos here!