Win McDowell Mountain Music Festival Tickets!

Live 101.5 is giving you the chance to win tickets to McDowell Mountain Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on March 3rd -5th, 2017!
Check out how to win below!
How to Win:
Listen to LIVE 101.5 during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to The Morning Mess during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets!
Listen to LIVE 101.5 during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Natasha during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets!
Event Information
- Date: March 3, 2017 – March 5, 2017
- Venue: Margaret T. Hance Park
- Address: 67 W Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
For more information, click here!