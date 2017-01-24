Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s daughter, believes her Dad was murdered

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Paris Jackson said not only does she think her Dad was murdered, but she wants to do something about it. And the way she describes her plan is a little chilling…

“…it’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

She also talks about how hard it was to watch her Dad be in pain from public perception and her own struggles with self-esteem and suicide. Definitely a must read. Check out the article here.