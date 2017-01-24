The Britney Spears Biopic Trailer is Here

By Hayden Wright

The trailer for Britney Spears’ Lifetime biopic has arrived and it’s just as juicy and salacious as you probably hoped.

The 40-second clip touches on many greatest hits from Spears’ 2007 downward spiral, which involved psychiatric holds and erratic public behavior. There’s a visual of Britney’s head-shaving incident, her ill-fated marriage to Kevin Federline and more tidbits from the annals of pop culture, mid-aughts.

We also get to see Britney (played by Natasha Bennett) dance up a storm onstage, so perhaps the film is a fair representation of Spears’ resiliency as a performer. The actress effects her best Southern twang to recall the chaotic events of 10 years ago.

“I’m not gonna say I was fine…because I wasn’t,” she says.

Britney Ever After premieres February 18. See the first trailer here: