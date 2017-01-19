Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration

By Radio.com Staff
Jennifer Lopez has officially confirmed that she has a track with Drake.
Speaking with Extra, Lopez addressed the rumors that they are making music together. “We are—well, we did! We did one song together!” she said, “I don’t know if we will do more, we will see!”
J. Lo did not confirm that the two are dating, though the photographic evidence on Instagram seems to indicate that theirs is a relationship beyond mere collaborators.
