All they ways you could win Best Night Ever tickets with Marshmello

January 19, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: #BNE, #MelloGang, Best Night Ever, EDM, marshmello, tickets, win

Okay. The show is TEN DAYS AWAY. If you haven’t won your tickets yet.. don’t freak out yet! I’m here to help.

Here’s ALL the ways you could win your tickets to see Marshmello at Best Night Ever…

ONLINE 

CLICK THIS LINK and Register to Win EVERY. DAY. Short code 21015, keyword PARTY

(Each day you put your name in, better chances to win, basic math right?)

ON-AIR

MONDAY 23rd – THURSDAY 26th 

Listen to The Morning Mess | Jeana in Middays | Bootleg Kev at Night | to win INSTANTLY

FRIDAY 27TH 

Listen to The Morning Mess | Jeana in Middays (YOUR LAST CHANCE ON AIR) to win INSTANTLY

OTHER

Make sure you follow the Live 101.5 squad socials. They EACH have a stack to give away and they are all doing it a little differently. Follow along for the details.

FACEBOOK

Joey Boy

Natasha Castles

Aneesh

Jeana

Decipha

Bootleg Kev

INSTAGRAM

The Morning Mess

Jeana

Natasha Castles

Decipha 

Bootleg Kev

TWITTER

Joey Boy

Natasha Castles

Aneesh

Jeana

Decipha

Bootleg Kev

Good luck #MelloGang – can’t wait to party our faces off with you.

