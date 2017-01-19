All they ways you could win Best Night Ever tickets with Marshmello

Okay. The show is TEN DAYS AWAY. If you haven’t won your tickets yet.. don’t freak out yet! I’m here to help.
Here’s ALL the ways you could win your tickets to see Marshmello at Best Night Ever…
ONLINE
CLICK THIS LINK and Register to Win EVERY. DAY. Short code 21015, keyword PARTY
(Each day you put your name in, better chances to win, basic math right?)
ON-AIR
MONDAY 23rd – THURSDAY 26th
Listen to The Morning Mess | Jeana in Middays | Bootleg Kev at Night | to win INSTANTLY
FRIDAY 27TH
Listen to The Morning Mess | Jeana in Middays (YOUR LAST CHANCE ON AIR) to win INSTANTLY
OTHER
Make sure you follow the Live 101.5 squad socials. They EACH have a stack to give away and they are all doing it a little differently. Follow along for the details.
Good luck #MelloGang – can’t wait to party our faces off with you.