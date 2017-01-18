Win JoJo Tickets!

LIVE 101.5 has your chance at a pair of tickets to see JoJo for the Mad Love Tour at Livewire on February 25, 2017!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen during the 4 PM hour this Tuesday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2017

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Livewire

Address: 7340 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

For more information, click here!