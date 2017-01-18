WIN #BestNightEver with Marshmello Tickets!

Live 101.5 is giving you the chance to win tickets to #BestNightEver with Marshmello at Livewire on January 29th! The only way in is to WIN. Brought to you by Bud Light!
Check out how to win below!
How to Win:
Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Tuesday through Friday!
- Listen to The Morning Mess this Tuesday through Friday to the 8 AM Hour!
- Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets!
Event Information
- Date: Sunday, January 29, 2017
- Time: 9:00 PM
- Venue: Livewire
- Address: 7340 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
For more information on Livewire, click here!