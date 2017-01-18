Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Rick Ross Join Skrillex in New Video

By Jon Wiederhorn

EDM superstar Skrillex has been making the rounds. On Sunday night he appeared in “Make War,” a new song by his old punk band From First to Last, and today he has released the new video “The Same Place,” which shows him living the dream.

During the nearly 15 minute video, Skrillex is seen chillin’ with Flavor Flav and Rick Ross and jamming out with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and MØ. In one scene he lets fly on an electric guitar in Brazil. Other clips depict private jets, posh hotels, gorgeous beaches and stadium performances.

The video was directed by Jas David, who captures all the fast-paced action.

Watch the video below: