Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Rick Ross Join Skrillex in New Video

The EDM superstar lives it up in "The Same Place." January 18, 2017 5:36 AM
Filed Under: chance the rapper, Justin Bieber, RICK ROSS, Skrillex

By Jon Wiederhorn

EDM superstar Skrillex has been making the rounds. On Sunday night he appeared in “Make War,” a new song by his old punk band From First to Last, and today he has released the new video “The Same Place,” which shows him living the dream.

Related: Skrillex Rejoins From First to Last for New Song ‘Make War’

During the nearly 15 minute video, Skrillex is seen chillin’ with Flavor Flav and Rick Ross and jamming out with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and MØ. In one scene he lets fly on an electric guitar in Brazil. Other clips depict private jets, posh hotels, gorgeous beaches and stadium performances.

The video was directed by Jas David, who captures all the fast-paced action.

Watch the video below:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live