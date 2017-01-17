Win Ariana Grande Tickets!

Live 101.5 has your pair of tickets to check out THE DANGEROUS WOMAN TOUR! Kicking off Feb. 2, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

Check out below to find out how to win a pair of tickets.

How to Win:

Listen During the 7 AM Hour this Tuesday through Friday!

Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

Date: Thursday, Februay 2, 2017

Time: 7:30

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information on Ariana Grande or to purchase tickets, click here!