Selena Gomez is All Smiles in New Studio Clips

By Annie Reuter

Selena Gomez is back in the studio and the singer’s energy is contagious.

Related: Is The Weeknd Infatuated with Selena Gomez or Selena Quintanilla-Pérez?

Gomez posted a video to Instagram over the weekend that shows her in the studio with songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels. The three friends were having a blast, singing and dancing along to Michaels’ debut single “Issues,” which was released last week.

“When the people who changed your life create magic,” Gomez posted on Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 15). “I’m so happy for you guys – one of my favorite songs they have ever written.”

When the people who changed your life create magic @imjmichaels @tranterjustin I'm so happy for you guys -one of my favorite songs they have ever written A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

In the studio was also Republic Group president Charlie Walk who shared a video of his own.

The unofficial @imjmichaels #issues sing along session with @tranterjustin & @selenagomez. A video posted by Charlie Walk (@charliewalk) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:14am PST

Songwriter Tranter also got in on the fun with a video of his fellow songwriter Michaels singing along to the song they wrote together. All the while, Gomez was in the shot giving the two writers big hugs and singing along word for word.

We got #issues @imjmichaels @selenagomez (I love these two so much I could scream) A video posted by justin tranter (@tranterjustin) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

While Gomez has been mum on new music of her own, the singer looks happy and comfortable in the studio beside her friends. Her video marks the fifth post she’s published on Instagram since taking a break from the spotlight last year to deal with anxiety and depression.