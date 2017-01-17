Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, Diddy, More Recreate ‘I Have a Dream’

Everyone involved posted lines from the speech on Twitter. January 17, 2017 7:49 AM
By Annie Reuter

As the world remembered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday (Jan. 16), numerous musicians and actors took part in their own tribute to the late civil rights activist.

Chance The Rapper, Alicia Keys, Common, Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Pharrell joined Oprah, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross and Connie Britton, among others, on Twitter to help recite Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

Each person wrote a line from Dr. King’s speech and included the torch emoji. It can be read below as well as through Twitter Moments.

