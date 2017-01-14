How Ed Sheeran Lost 50 Pounds

Now that the super star is making his triumphant return to music, Sheeran has opened up about his life in between albums.

Specifically how he didn’t realize all the calories he was burning while on tour… and when that stopped, his weight increased. In fact, Sheeran went on to say that he doubled in size and at one point couldn’t fit into anything other than sweatpants.

We’ve all been there, right? Is it just me? Darn.

So the question is, how did he drop all that weight? Simple, Ed Sheeran cut out beer .

No beer and a little exercise was the trick for Shape of You singer but now that he’s gearing up to go back on tour and promote the upcoming album – he’s enjoying a little brew, a little ale here and there.

Thanks for the advice, Ed!