How Ed Sheeran Lost 50 Pounds

January 14, 2017 8:53 AM

Now that the super star is making his triumphant return to music, Sheeran has opened up about his life in between albums.

Specifically how he didn’t realize all the calories he was burning while on tour… and when that stopped, his weight increased. In fact, Sheeran went on to say that he doubled in size and at one point couldn’t fit into anything other than sweatpants.

We’ve all been there, right? Is it just me? Darn.

So the question is, how did he drop all that weight? Simple, Ed Sheeran cut out beer.

No beer and a little exercise was the trick for Shape of You singer but now that he’s gearing up to go back on tour and promote the upcoming album – he’s enjoying a little brew, a little ale here and there.

Thanks for the advice, Ed!

More from Aneesh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live