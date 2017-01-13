The Chainsmokers Are Taking Their Moms to the GRAMMYs

By Sarah Carroll

2016 was a breakout year for The Chainsmokers and they’re planning to celebrate their hard-earned success at the GRAMMY Awards with two women very near and dear to their hearts — their moms.

“It was a huge fight in my family, actually, and my girlfriend. It was a big battle.” Alex Pall revealed to Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio.

“I mean my mom, she just has like 50 years on my girlfriend! My girlfriend is amazing. I wish we could all sit together, I mean honestly. But it was funny because she was like, ‘Really?’ and I was like, ‘Uh, duh! She brought me into this world! Like, what were you expecting?’”

The DJs are nominated for three awards, including Best New Artist, Best Dance Recording, and Best Pop Duo/Group for “Closer” featuring Halsey.

“Closer” spent 12 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year and they’re hoping to repeat that feat with their brand new single, “Paris.”

“The song’s really more of a metaphor than an actual location,” Pall explained. “It’s not about the city of Paris, you know, exactly. It’s not about Mexico. It’s about kind of escaping your reality, or believing you’re escaping your reality…Paris is this really romantic city. You can kind of visualize it…When someone says the name, all these landmarks and places and this feeling comes to mind.”

Hear the full interview now on 97.1 AMP Radio.