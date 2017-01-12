Sia Gets Her Glamour Shots in ‘Move Your Body’ Lyric Video

By Amanda Wicks

Sia travels back to the fashionable 1987 for her “Move Your Body” lyric video.

Instead of focusing so heavily on the lyrics, Sia practically presents a music video. The action takes place at Move Your Body Studios, a clear homage to Glamour Shots, in 1987 when young Sia’s parents force her to get their family portrait taken. But Sia can’t sit still. She wants to move her body and move her body she does.

Sia breaks free of her parents, finds the missing half of her wig and begins sneaking into other portrait sessions, all of which show the glorious fashion, hairstyles and decor of the late 1980s. All’s well that ends well, though, when Sia’s penchant for movement and dance win over all the people she has interrupted.

“Move Your Body” appears on Sia’s latest album This Is Acting.