Ed Sheeran Reveals Release Date for New Album ‘÷’

January 12, 2017 5:42 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

Ed Sheeran’s new album ÷ (pronounced Divide) now has an official release date. The record will be the third from the English pop star and will come out on March 3.

Last Friday, Sheeran released two singles from the album, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” For both tracks he collaborated with Steve Mac, Benny Blanco and Johnny McDaid. And Sheeran revealed that “Shape of You” was originally written for Rihanna.

“[‘Shape of You’] is actually a really random one because I went in to write songs for other people with a guy called Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and we were writing this song and I was like ‘this would really work for Rihanna,” he told the BBC. “And then I started singing lyrics like ‘putting Van The Man on the jukebox’ and I was like ‘well she’s not really going to sing that, is she?’ And then we sort of decided halfway through that we were just going to make it for me.”

Early this morning, Sheeran tweeted the art work in a post announcing the pre-sale date, and yesterday he posted the track list for the album.

Watch Sheeran perform an acoustic version of “Castle on the Hill” for the BBC here :

 

