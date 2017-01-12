Atlanta Falcons Fans Want Future to Sing the National Anthem

January 12, 2017
Filed Under: Ciara, future

By Radio.com Staff

The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks will face off in the NFL playoffs this Saturday, January 14th and some Falcon fans have some started a petition to have Future sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The fans are trolling Seattle’s quarterback Russell Wilson, who is married to the hometown rapper’s ex Ciara.

“This would be great for humanity but especially America, which we all know is going through a very tough time right now,” the petition reads.

The petition currently has over 3000 signatures.

 

