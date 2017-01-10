Starbucks Launched “Sous Vide Egg Bites”- A Hipster’s Dream Come True

January 10, 2017 5:01 PM By Jordan Lewis
Today Starbucks launched a new breakfast item called “Sous Vide Egg Bites” and they are SUPER trendy. With new releases like the “Cascara Latte”, the Tuxedo Collection and these Egg Bites, Starbucks hit the nail on the hipster head.

You know I love a good trend- and a good breakfast. So I dug a little deeper…

These little gems come in Egg White & Red Pepper or Bacon & Gruyere (OMG), are packed with protein, and pretty low carb. WIN!

Picture a mini frittata without the bread. It’s some sort of cross between a fancy morning in Paris, and a breakfast on the run, and it’s fantastic!

Get the full scoop on what the heck Sous Vide even means here!

