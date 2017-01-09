Win Gnash Tickets!

January 9, 2017 9:44 AM By Natasha Castles
Live 101.5 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Gnash at Marquee Theatre on April 5th, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen During the 4 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Natasha during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Information

  • Date: Wednesday April 5, 2017
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Venue: Marquee Theatre
  • Address: 730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

For more ticketing information click HERE!

