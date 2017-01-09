Win Gnash Tickets!

Live 101.5 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Gnash at Marquee Theatre on April 5th, 2017!
How to Win:
Listen During the 4 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Natasha during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Information
- Date: Wednesday April 5, 2017
- Time: 7:00 PM
- Venue: Marquee Theatre
- Address: 730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
For more ticketing information click HERE!