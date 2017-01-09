New Music Showcase: Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is joining us in the Primavera Online Highschool Lounge for a live show! Text the word SABRINA to 2 1015 to get on the list, first come first serve.

In April of 2015, singer/songwriter/actress Sabrina Carpenter, then not even 16, unveiled her debut album, Eyes Wide Open. Fueled by youthful exuberance and irresistibly buoyant singles such as “Eyes Wide Open” and “We’ll Be the Stars,” the album reflected Carpenter’s life over the previous three years, during which she rose to fame playing rebellious Maya Hart on the Disney Channel hit series Girl Meets World.

The gestation period for Carpenter’s sophomore album, EVOLution, out Oct. 14, was shorter, but clearly encompassed even more growth. “I’m living in an adult world,” notes Carpenter, who’s 17 now. “I’m very lucky to do what I love, but it does come along with roller coasters of emotion. Thank goodness that artists take inspiration from emotion, because it allowed me to put all feelings and all these stories into the songs I’ve made.”

The new maturity showcased on EVOLution extends to Carpenter’s more confident, distinctly sultrier singing. “My inspiration has come from people with huge, soulful voices, and were all-around artists in every area,” says the singer, whose mom introduced her to 20th century greats from Judy Garland to Etta James and Patsy Cline, while her dad showered her in the Beatles and Rush. “Then you find the legends on your own, like Michael Jackson and Prince and David Bowie.” Carpenter cites fellow musician/actors Justin Timberlake and Jared Leto as current artists who “aren’t afraid to take risks in all genres, in everything they do in the world of art.”