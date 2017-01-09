Male Makeup Artists Got You SHOOK AF

I swear… it still amazes me how close minded people can be.

Just a couple months ago, Cover Girl announced it’s first Cover Boy – James Charles.

Now Maybelline has appointed one of my faves Manny MUA as the first official male Maybelline Ambassador. All of this is great for me, but a LOT of people on the internet have negative feelings regarding men getting attention for their awesome makeup skillzzz.

Personally, I’m waiting for BretmanRock to get some serious attention because that little queen is talented and hilarious.

And I can’t forget one of my inspirations, PatrickStarrr. One of the best videos I’ve seen is him doing this makeover for a woman he met via Uber. Check it out!