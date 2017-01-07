TI & Tiny Divorce Off? I’m Confused…

January 7, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: ti, tiny

Before the New Year hit, news broke that Tiny had filed for divorce from TI. What I heard is that she filed in early December and wanted to release the news publicly between the holiday season as to not cause too much commotion for her and the family.

Makes sense.

But… now I’m looking back on this video and this doesn’t look like a couple that’s breaking up to me. Which I’m not mad at but can these two figure out if they’re together or not???

This a video from Tiny’s official Instagram and it shows her taking a video of TI at dinner with their beautiful baby daughter. So cute! But so confusing!

More from Aneesh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live