Kim Burrell’s Radio Show Cancelled Following Homophobic Sermon

By Hayden Wright

The fallout from Kim Burrell’s homophobic remarks continues: Texas Southern University’s KTSU-FM cancelled the gospel singer’s radio program. The controversy began when footage of Burrell delivering an anti-gay sermon about “the perverted homosexual spirit,” amid her promotional tour for the Hidden Figures soundtrack. Pharrell, who also appears on the soundtrack, voiced his diplomatic rebuke on Ellen yesterday, where Burrell was originally scheduled to appear but was dropped.

The radio station issued a brief statement on the matter: “The Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming.” Burrell has stuck to her guns, saying that she makes “no excuses or apologies” for the content of her sermon.