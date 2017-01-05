Why Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Purposely Missed Kris Jenner’s Holiday Party

You’d be crazy to miss out on Kris Jenner’s A-List Holiday Party. Even Kim K made it out from hiding to make an appearance with her family. Except for Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna who took some time away from the family to work on their own family.

According to PerezHilton.com an insider says:

“It’s safe to say Chyna and Rob took some time off to focus on their immediate family. It’s not a bad thing, and they needed a break for themselves, and their daughter. They are back together now and focusing on their relationship.”

Hope they can work things out in the name of love!