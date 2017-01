Lamar Odom had a rough year but 2017 is looking to be a good start. He completed his 35 day stay in rehab and is headed home.

TMZ claims he checked himself in as a precaution. The anniversary of his son’s death was coming up and he thought it might trigger him to give in. Now THAT is some insight and responsibility.

Sounds like he’s in a much better place mentally. Hoping the best for him.