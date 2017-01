Kylie Jenner Says She’s Gonna Stop Doing This & Blames It On Her Team

Tragedy has struck when Kylie Jenner has to break her fans hearts over a post her team made on her app that she did not approve of!

Her team posted a couple of ways she “privately” likes to make her man happy:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js