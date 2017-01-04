Ed Sheeran Offers Sage Advice to Anyone Looking for Love

By Amanda Wicks

Ed Sheeran has new music dropping Friday (January 6th), and in the days leading up to that release he’s having fun teasing fans and followers with new lyrics.

Related: Ed Sheeran Teases New Lyrics

Today (January 4th), Sheeran tweeted another brief lyrical phrase, this time containing a pertinent message aimed at anyone looking for love. “The club isn’t the best place to find a lover,” the six-second video advises. The short video, which features a sky blue background, matches the shade of blue Sheeran changed his Twitter profile picture to in late December.

The pieces of his upcoming album, allegedly titled ÷, are coming together, but it seems as though fans will have to wait until Friday to get the full picture.