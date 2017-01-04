Big Sean Shares Dance-Happy ‘Moves’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Big Sean shows off his dance moves with his new video for “Move.” The single appears on his forthcoming album I Decided.

If Big Sean’s moves, as well as the styles he borrows throughout the video, look familiar that’s because they are. The opening scene’s dance number, which finds Big Sean in a blank room, mirrors Drake’s dance from “Hotline Bling.” Elsewhere, Big Sean references Kanye West, Usher and others.

The entire visual may seem like homage, but Big Sean wants to send a different message. “Motherf— the whole industry, half these n—– my mini-me’s,” he raps, claiming that he did it first and he did it best.

Big Sean last released a visual in mid-December, when he shared “Bounce Back.”

I Decided drops February 3rd. Watch the explicit video on Radio.com.