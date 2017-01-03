Win Street Eats Tickets!

LIVE 101.5 wants to hook you up with a 4-pack of tickets to the Street Eats Food Truck Festival on February 11th & 12th!

The New Times presents The Street Eats Food Truck Festival allows food truck fans to enjoy two full days of street food mania with the largest collection of food trucks in the southwest. Nosh on every type of cuisine imaginable! This five-acre festival takes place in late January/early February and includes live bands, cooking classes, fun eating contests, a huge kid’s zone, and bars operated by some of your favorite local establishments.

Find out how below how to win!

How to Win

Listen during the 7 AM hour this Tuesday Through Friday!

Listen to The Morning Mess during the 7 AM hour Tuesday through Friday!

When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-1015.

Be the correct caller and then you could win the pair of tickets to the Street Eats Food Truck Festival!

Event Information

Date: Saturday-Sunday, January 30-31, 2016

Start Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: Salt River Fields

Address: 7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258

For more information on the Street Eats Food Truck Festival, click here!