Mariah Carey’s Performance Defines 2016

Although I was getting lit at the Saguaro NYE celebration in Scottsdale last night, I could not help but notice the headlines this morning about Mariah Carey and her prosaic performance.

In case you have yet to see it, here’s a clip:

There’s no denying that Mimi was lipsyncing her performance (something I don’t hold against her)… But it seems as though there was some technical difficulties resulting in an inability for her to hear what was going on.

In the most unintentional way, it looks like Mimi ended 2016 by personifying the year through her disastrous performance. But we’re glad she took it with stride: