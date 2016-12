Moments ago it’s reported that Carrie Fisher, known best for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, suffered from a heart attack during a flight from London to L.A.

There are reports conflicting each other – I’ve read some saying Fisher is in critical condition and others have said that she is now stable and in recovery.

Either way, I’m praying for the best. We love you, Carrie!

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016