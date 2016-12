I always enjoy catching celebs comment/like/post on social networks in real time. While Orlando Bloom was celebrating his Lord of the Rings theater premier (which happened 15 years ago) his girlfriend Katy Perry took the time to call him out for looking like Jennifer Aniston in one of the photos. How cute!

What do you think?

15 years ago today, #TheLordOfTheRings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters. and the rest, as you know, is history. check the link in my bio for more photos! A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

