PETA Slams ‘Caveman’ Justin Bieber for Huge Fur Coat

By Hayden Wright

Inciting the ire of animal rights groups is old hat for Justin Bieber, and this time it’s turned coyote-ugly. The singer was pictured wearing a big fur coat, which People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) identified as coyote fur, prompting the group to release a statement.

Related: Animal Rights Advocates Slam Justin Bieber for Wanting Another Monkey

“This caveman couture look is a new low for Justin Bieber,” PETA’s Senior Vice President of Communications Lisa Lange told Digital Spy.

“Coyotes and other animals trapped for ridiculous coats like this one panic and gnaw at their limbs until a trapper arrives to shoot or beat them to death, often orphaning their helpless babies,” she continued.

“It’s always astounding to see someone with such great fortune and fame show no mercy for animals who simply want to be left alone to live with their families.”

It’s not just Bieber’s wardrobe that puts animal rights activists on high alert. In 2013, the singer drew outrage for “dumping” a pet monkey in Germany after failing to follow proper import-export protocol.

Here’s the coat: