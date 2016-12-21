COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

Lena Dunham: “I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

December 21, 2016 6:38 AM
What in the world did Lena Dunham do now? I found myself asking that question often recently when it came to the HBO actor/T-Swift Squad member. But this time, I don’t know how you couldn’t be upset with what was said.

While hosting the “Women of the Hour” podcast, the subject of abortion came up where Lena discussed going to a Texas Planned Parenthood. According to Dunham, she was asked to join another woman for her abortion.

“Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

That’s the direct quote that everyone is mad about. You can read more about this story by clicking HERE.

