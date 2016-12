“Slim down a bit… Stop calling yourself the queen of rap,” Azealia posted on Facebook…. “I don’t understand why you are so impressed with yourself… In 2017 I hope you find some new inspiration and decrease your butt implants…” This is just the START of the shade too.

Truth is I don't know #azealiabanks or anything she's ever recorded 😱😱😱 n she knows that's y she always coming 4 Queens 😎🐸🌴 A photo posted by Peppermint Petty🌴🐸 (@reikipedia) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:11am PST

DANG!! She’s deleted the posts now. Saying that she’s a different person than she was, when she posted…? More details here!!