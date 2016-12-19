COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

Win Decadence Tickets!

December 19, 2016 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Decadence NYE, Live 101.5, Rawhide, The Morning Mess

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Decadence NYE at Rawhide on December 30th and 31st!

Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 9 AM Hour Monday through Thursday!

  • Tune into The Morning Mess during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Thursday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Friday December 30, 2016 AND Saturday December 31, 2016
  • Venue: Rawhide
  • Address: 5700 W N Loop Rd. Chandler, AZ

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live