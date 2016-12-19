Watch the Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar Perform ‘Sidewalks’

By Hayden Wright

“Sidewalks,” the Weeknd’s collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, was one of our favorite tracks on his new album Starboy. As he makes the rounds to promote the album, the Weeknd has hit international events ranging from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to small club gigs. For one of those intimate sets in Los Angeles, Lamar himself joined the Weeknd to perform their track.

“He’s a genius. He is really a genius,” the Weeknd said, about the collaboration (via Complex). “He’d walk around. He’d play the record over and over again. I played him songs, the Starboy theme of course, which he incorporated into his verse. He would just walk around. We had food. He’s writing his verse in his head. He would go into his phone, look at it a few and then put it back and start walking around.”

The result, he says, was not “just a random Kendrick Lamar verse” but “something special.”

Watch their intimate live set here. Warning, explicit language.

And from a slightly different angle…