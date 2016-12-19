COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

Shawn Mendes to Release ‘Live at Madison Square Garden’ Album

December 19, 2016 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Shawn Mendes

By Amanda Wicks

Shawn Mendes has had an incredible year, including performing a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in September. That turned out to be such a special night that he’ll be releasing it as a live album.

Live at Madison Square Garden will feature some of Mendes’ biggest hits from his sophomore studio album Illuminate, including “Mercy.” Besides his own songs, he performed two medleys that featured covers of  The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” as well as Plain White T’s “Hey There Delilah,” among other songs.

The album will be available to purchase on December 23rd. Check out the tracklist below.

  1. The Weight (Live)
  2. Treat You Better (Live)
  3. Lights On (Live)
  4. I Don’t Even Know Your Name, Aftertaste, Kid In Love & I Want You Back (Live Medley)
  5. Bad Reputation (Live)
  6. Ruin (Live)
  7. Life of The Party (Live)
  8. Three Empty Words (Live)
  9. Don’t Be A Fool (Live)
  10. Mercy (Live)
  11. Never Be Alone & Hey There Delilah (Live Medley)
  12. Stitches (Live)
