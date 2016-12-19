Rae Sremmurd Share Swanky ‘Now That I Know’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

After wilding out by the pool in their last video, “Shake It Fast,” Rae Sremmurd have slowed things down for their latest visual, “Now That I Know.”

Related: Rae Sremmurd Drop ‘Shake It Fast’ Video Featuring Juicy J

The video finds the brothers living what looks to be a fabulous life. There’s a huge mansion, fancy cars, styling clothes and beautiful women, but not everything is as it seems. For the majority of the visual, Swae Lee wrestles with a love affair gone wrong. Wearing a white suit, he argues with a girl dressed in a slinky black dress.

His brother, Slim Jimmy, however has found solace in several ladies wearing lingerie. So it may not be the stacked out pool party seen in their last video, but it looks like Slim Jimmy at least isn’t wanting for company.

“Now That I Know” appears on SremmLife 2. Next up, the brothers will perform at their second annual Sremmfest in Tupelo, MS. That concert takes place on December 23rd.

Watch the explicit video on Radio.com.