Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Trade Confusing Quotes, Fuel Breakup Rumors

By Amanda Wicks

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill were vacationing mere weeks ago for her birthday, but it looks as though the couple may have hit a rough patch. A photo Meek posted and then deleted on Instagram page followed by several inspirational quotes they’ve shared have spouted rumors about a break up.

It looks as though days after their vacation in Turks and Caicos Minaj began posting inspirational quotes that, when read in a certain light, seem to be jabs at Meek. The most recent one came yesterday (December 19th) and stated, “Those people who tried to bury you didn’t know you were a seed.”

Meek quickly responded on his own page with different message. “There is no cosmetic for beauty like happiness,” the post read, but it’s his caption that’s even more telling. “Happiness the best make up a woman can wear….show me ya true colors! 🎨” he wrote.

The back and forth messages followed a photo of a scantily clad behind Meek posted on Instagram before deleting it. The Boombox grabbed a screenshot, and accompanying the picture, Meek wrote, “Sitting back like … $avage … just friends,” he wrote. Many fans were quick to claim the photo wasn’t a shot of Minaj’s behind.

It’s not clear if this is just a spat or if the two have come to a definite end, but something is surely amiss.

Story of my life. Praise God. 🙏🏽 RP #Kandi A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:34pm PST