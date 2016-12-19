COMMERCIAL FREE CHRISTMAS MUSIC CLICK HERE! Or tune into 107.9 HD-2

Mariah Carey Shades Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato

December 19, 2016 2:22 PM
Filed Under: ariana grande, demi lovato, Mariah Carey

By Radio.com Staff

This past summer, Demi Lovato went on a Twitter rant defending her friend Ariana Grande, who was being labeled a cut rate Mariah Carey (via an internet meme).

In the process she had some unkind words for Carey, writing in part “Mariah is a legend and is so talented but constantly disses people. It’s nasty the way she treats Jennifer [Lopez].”

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Carey was given the opportunity to respond to those comments, and did, claiming she didn’t even know who Lovato was, echoing her famous J. Lo diss.

“I don’t know her either and so I wouldn’t say anything to her,” Carey said. “She should come up, introduce herself to me, say, ‘Here’s my opinion. What do you think about it?’ That’s how you handle s—, OK?”

But Carey didn’t reserve her shade for Demi, she also claimed to “not know” Ariana.

“No, honestly, I’m not familiar. I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music,” she said.

Check out the full segment below.

