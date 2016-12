The last few days have been quite tumultuous in world of Hollywood. We’ve just learned that Marc Anthony and soon to be ex-wife Shannon de Lima have confirmed the end of their 2 year marriage.

This makes Anthony’s 3rd divorce although there were a lot of reports earlier in the year of 2nd wife Jennifer LopezĀ and him reviving their love together. Of course, both parties denied claims but shared a kiss on stage at the 2016 Latin Grammy’s.

WOT. DO. YOU. THINK.